DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

One person was killed when they crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler hauling crude oil last week.

The victim has been identified as Richard Dale Preston, 28.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to the scene of a crash along FM 866 five miles west of Odessa at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 5.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a fiery crash involving a Ford F-150 and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the F-150, identified as Preston, died at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that both vehicles were traveling south on FM 866, with the F-150 traveling behind the 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler slowed down to turn onto a private lease road. According to DPS, Preston tried to avoid hitting the vehicle but crashed into its side.

Both vehicles caught on fire after the crash.