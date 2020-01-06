DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

One person was killed in a crash south of Midland on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Fernando Munoz, 25, of Odessa.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to County Road 1232 one mile south of Midland at 4:20 a.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Dodge Ram 1500.

The driver, identified as Munoz, passed away at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the truck was traveling south on CR 1232. According to DPS, the truck left the roadway and rolled.