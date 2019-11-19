DPS identifies Midland man killed in Upton County crash

DPS has identified a man who was killed in a crash along State Highway 349 on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Juan Martinez, 51, of Midland.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash on SH 349 18 miles north of Rankin at 1:27 p.m.

When their troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving two 18-wheelers. Martinez, the driver of one of the 18-wheelers, passed away at the scene. The driver of the other 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that both 18-wheelers were traveling south on the highway.

According to DPS, the 18-wheeler ahead of Martinez slowed down to turn into a private drive. DPS says that Martinez crashed into the back of that 18-wheeler.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time.