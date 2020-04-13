DPS identifies Big Spring man killed in crash

A Big Spring man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as Jesse Cantu, 52.

According to DPS, troopers were called to a crash along FM 821 south of Forsan at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a motorcycle that had gone off of the roadway.

The motorcyclist, identified as Cantu, died at the scene.

According to DPS, a preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Cantu was entering a curve when he left the roadway and rolled.