DPS identifies man killed in a crash

One person was killed in a crash along Interstate Highway 20

The victim of the crash has been identified as Troy Hogue, 37, of Clifton, Texas

According to DPS, their troopers were called yesterday to a crash on Highway 20, 8 miles west of Big Spring at 3:04 am.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer and a Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, identified as Hogue, passed away at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that both vehicles were traveling west on IH20. The Dodge behind the Peterbilt truck.

According to DPS, the Caravan failed to control his speed and impacted the rear of the tractor truck.