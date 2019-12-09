DPS: Woman drove away after hitting and killing pedestrian

The Department of Public Safety has arrested a woman who they say drove away after she ran over and killed a man with her vehicle.

Joanna Ruiz, 41, has been charged with an accident involving death, a 2nd Degree Felony.

The victim has been identified as Julian Molinar, 20, of Odessa.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash on FM 2020 at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

When their troopers arrived they found that a man, identified as Molinar, had been hit while he was crossing the road. Molinar passed away from his injuries at the scene.

Through their preliminary investigation DPS identified the vehicle involved in the accident and arrested the driver, Ruiz, for fleeing the scene of a crash.

Ruiz was then booked into the Ector County Jail with a $25,000 bond.