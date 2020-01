DPS released information Saturday about a major accident in Midland County that happened Friday night.

Both drivers in the two vehicle crash died at the scene on FM 1208.

Investigators said 30-year-old Juan Espinosa of Midland was driving a Ford F-250 on the wrong side of the roadway.

He collided with 44-year-old Javier Delgado of Miami, Florida, in his Cub Cadet.