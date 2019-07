DPS Troopers say a crash on Interstate 20 about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday is a fatality crash.

It happened near mile marker 165.

Several other crashes also happened following that crash between mile marker 165 and 163.

There were some delays and traffic was backed up for a few hours.

No other details have been released at this time.

According to Oscar Villarreal with DPS, the crashes should be clearing up and traffic should clear up.

