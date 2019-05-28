DPS: Juvenile was behind the wheel in deadly Pleasant Farms crash

New details have been released on a deadly crash in Ector County on Friday morning that claimed a man's life.

The victim of the crash has been identified as 62-year-old Hilario Medina of Odessa.

According to DPS, their troopers responded to a call of a crash on West Apple Street in Pleasant Farms just before 11 a.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving two Cadillac Escalades.

The driver of one of the Escalades, Medina, passed away at the scene.

DPS says that a juvenile was driving the other Escalade. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to DPS, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Another juvenile who was in that car was not hurt in the crash.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the juvenile's Escalade was traveling west on Apple Street while Medina was turning east onto Apple Street from Bonanza Avenue.

DPS says that the juvenile struck Medina's vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.