DPS: 3 children killed in Central Texas crash; 2 more in critical condition

Three children were killed Wednesday in a Lee County crash involving two semi-trucks and a car. Two other children and an adult are in critical condition.

The Giddings News & Times reports it happened about 7 miles south of Giddings on Highway 77.

A DPS spokeswoman tells KBTX all the victims were in a car that was northbound on SH 77 around 3:45 p.m. when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a jackknifed 18-wheeler in the roadway.

The car ended up hitting another semi-truck behind the jackknifed semi.

In the car were the 5 children and the driver.

The three survivors were rushed to an Austin hospital where they remain in critical condition. Their identities have not been publicly released.

Troopers say the roadway was wet at the time of the crash, but it's unclear if the weather played a role in the crash. It remains under investigation.