DPS: Pick-up truck driver hit and killed 18-year-old motorcyclist

DPS investigators say the driver of a pick-up truck pulled out in front of a teenager on a motorcycle Friday on West University Avenue.

The crash killed 18-year-old Brantley Mitchell. The speed limit in that area is 55 mph.

State troopers say 33-year-old Dustin Biggerstaff was crossing West University on Uranus Road into a private driveway and failed to yield the right-of-way.

Mitchell was wearing a helmet and Biggerstaff had his seatbelt on, according to the accident report.