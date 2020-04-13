DOJ says to ‘expect action’ on religious gatherings and social distancing regulation

The Justice Department is expected to take action this week regarding religious gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General William Barr has been watching government regulation of religious services during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Justice Department spokeswoman. (Source: CNN/Pool)

DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec tweeted Saturday that Attorney General William Barr was monitoring government regulation of religious services.

Kupec wrote that social distancing policies “must be applied evenhandedly” and “not single out” religious organizations.

Action of some sort is expected soon.

The U.S. government has the ability to limit assemblies like religious gatherings if it protects the public health.

Many states have put stay-at-home orders in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, but some states have exceptions for religious activities.

