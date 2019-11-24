Custom cars make their way to West Texas

People from all over the country traveled to West Texas for a chance to see custom convertibles and super sport cars.

For the 3rd year in a row, Sonia Lopez Hernandez and her husband brought their 1964 Chevy Impala to the '48th annual Tejano Super Show.'

The two are part of 'Rollerz Only' car club and said car shows like this make their hard work all worth it.

"You have to be dedicated and hard work pays off. Sometimes it is a pain but it pays off. At the end, we are sitting here watching the crowd and everybody owing and taking pictures. That is satisfying,” said Lopez Hernandez.

Their impala is a tribute to the late rapper, Biggie Smalls because the two said they want to be on top, just like the record breaking artist.

Hernandez said the people who attend these car shows are people trying to keep the culture and tradition of lowriders alive.

"It brings everyone together. Hopefully it inspires the young ones, that look, we do not drink, we do not party, we do not do drugs. This is our drug, especially the engraving and it keeps you going,” said Lopez Hernandez.

According to the shows coordinator, there were well over 400 cars being shown off, each with their own stories to tell.

He said this family friendly event gives Odessans the chance to see not everything needs to be brand new, in order to shine.

"People from out of town, they love coming here because by the way they are received by the people. They like the atmosphere. I even get chills talking about it,” said Nick Hernandez.

Hernandez and her husband said their next step is to be on top so they can make it to the big car show in Las Vegas.

"It is satisfying to know that the art we created it catches their attention. Some people like it. Some people don't. Everyone has their own opinion,” said Lopez Hernandez.