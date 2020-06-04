Custodians keep school staff members safe from coronavirus

As the pandemic continues, first responders are stepping up to keep everyone safe and they’re not the only ones.

Ever since COVID-19 began to spread in the U.S., hygiene has become our best defense.

That’s why the custodians at Bowie Middle School are doubling their efforts to protect everyone who walk through those doors.

The custodial staff at Bowie Middle School is doing everything they can to keep the campus spotless.

“Dusting, sanitizing making sure it’s all clean,” Cindy Ashely said.

With the threat of covid-19 still present, they’re scrubbed each room daily.

Although students aren’t walking the halls for now, there’s still staff members moving in out to do office work and prepare student lunches.

Because letting germs roam free could be devastating in the worst-case scenario, this team has been spending a lot more hours making sure that doesn’t happen.

They’re responsible for wiping down anything that even could have been touched during the day.

“It makes me feel safe knowing that if I touch a door handle if I have to go in here that it’s clean,” Assistant Principal Jason Watson said. “So, it’s nice to know, to have that reassurance that it’s getting cleaned the way it should be.”

The work can be tough since it takes so much time to be through, but Cindy Ashley says it’s all worth it in the end.

Ashley said she hopes their hours spent cleaning prevent anyone from catching the coronavirus so students feel safe when they finally return in the fall.

“Nobody getting sick,” Ashley said. “We’d all like to see them come back.”

The assistant principal tells me they don’t know what cleaning procedures will look like once students return, but if course their safety will be the priority.