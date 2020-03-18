Curb Side Bistro offers free delivery for the first time

For those of you trying to keep away from restaurants, one local business is bringing their meals to you.

For the first time ever, Curb Side Bistro is delivering orders to their customers.

As a matter of fact, the owner is driving each of those orders all on his own using his personal truck.

He said it’s not only a great way to keep business going, but also bring joy to people having a tough time right now.

“One guy when I delivered, when he answered the door, he goes ‘y’know, I just wanted to let you know you guys have the best food, the best restaurant,” Curb Side Bistro Owner Alejandro Barrientos. “We love your burgers. Thank you for staying open.’ And that just gave me confirmation that what we’re doing is in the right place.”

Curb Side Bistro will delivery to anywhere within a three-mile radius of their restaurant on Andrews Highway.

