Curb Side Bistro in Odessa is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. until Noon.

Tickets are $10 per person, but all first responders will eat free.

Alejandro Barrientos, the owner and chef of Curb Side Bistro says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to all of the victims of the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

The restaurant is located at 3816 Andrews Hwy. in Odessa.