Cross memorial built for Odessa twin girls killed by alleged drunk driver

It's been a month now since six-year-old twin girls from Odessa were killed in an alleged drunk driving accident, but community members have not forgotten.

Two carpenters from the local business, Wood Shop, were asked by the parents of Mia and Mya Coy to build a cross memorial for the girls.

It now stands off of Business 20 and Club Drive where they were hit in July.

The carpenters say the colors used, the song verse painted across it, and all parts of the structure were personalized with help from the Coy family.

The man who led in the construction of the cross, Timothy Fellers, said that it was really emotional building it because he has two twin daughters of his own.

"Just thinking about my own daughters. It's weird, because I never met [Mia and Mya], but by the end of it I almost felt like I knew them," Fellers said.

Fellers said it was an honor to be asked to make the cross, and he built it at no cost to the Coy family.

