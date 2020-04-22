Critical care doctor at Midland Memorial Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

A doctor in his 30s who practices in the Midland Memorial Hospital's critical care unit has tested positive for the coronavirus, the City of Midland announced Wednesday.

The doctor is now under self-isolation at home.

According to the city, the doctor was immediately tested when he had a fever and was told to self-isolate until further notice.

Midland Health has tested nine other physicians for potential exposure and is monitoring a total of 41 employees.

The doctor's non-COVID-19 related patients are also being monitored to see if they develop any symptoms.

This is Midland's 67th confirmed coronavirus case.