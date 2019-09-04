Crisis Center of West Texas offering counseling, financial aid after shooting

The Crisis Center of West Texas is offering assistance after the mass shooting that happened over the weekend.

On Wednesday the Family Assistance Center at Ector County Annex will close permanently at Noon.

For those needing to speak with anyone to help with counseling or financial aid after Saturday’s shooting, the Crisis Center of West Texas is available.

The center says their team is here to help connect you with services of all kinds in the community.

If you would like to speak with a team member, call the 24/7 hotline at 1-866-627-4747.

The center is located at 910 S Grant Avenue in Odessa.