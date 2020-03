Midland has a new sheriff in town.

David Criner came out on top in the race for Midland County Sheriff on Tuesday night, beating out Chief Deputy Rory McKinney.

Criner received 52% of the vote with 10,347 votes. McKinney received 34% of the vote with 6,818 votes.

Criner will be taking over for Sheriff Richard Gillette who was named to the position in June.