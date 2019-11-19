Crews working to setup Starbright Village

The holidays are quickly approaching and the City of Odessa is working to setup Starbright Village at McKinney Park.

The drive-thru display, which is a staple of Christmastime in Odessa, is set to open in December.

Organizers say the light display brings holiday cheer to West Texans year after year.

"It's just a big event here in Odessa. Instead of having to go out of town to go see different displays we have it right here in Odessa. Right in the southside of Odessa." said Eddie Vargas, the City of Odessa's Park Operations Supervisor.

A Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 5:30 p.m. Starbright Village then will officially open at 6 p.m. It will be open from December 6 through January 1st from 6-11 p.m. each day.

CBS7 will be broadcasting the ceremony online.