Crews responding to 'major' structure fire at apartment complex in Odessa

Odessa Fire/Rescue and Odessa Police are on the scene of a 'major structure fire' at an apartment complex near the intersection of 4th and Dixie at the Ashford Odessa Square Apartments.

Shane Battis / CBS7

No other information was given from the City of Odessa. But, several viewers have reported to CBS7 that smoke can be seen billowing from the complex.

As of now, Odessa Police have a portion of Dixie and 4th Street closed off. Avoid the area if possible.

