Odessa Fire Rescue and Goldsmith Volunteers are working a grassfire on the Winkler/Ector County line.

That’s according to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office.

It is located off of Wheeler Ranch road and CR 404.

The fire is not contained at this time and there are no injuries reported.

Traffic is flowing normally, but you should avoid the area as crews work to control the fire.

Stay with CBS7 and cbs7.com for further updates.