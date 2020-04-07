UPDATE: Two people die in crash along I-20 in Midland

Two people were killed in a crash in Midland along I-20 on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy of Doug Gressett)

The victims have not been identified at this time.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

On April 7, 2020 at approximately 2:47 p.m. members of the Midland Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched to a rollover crash located in the 1900 block of East IH-20, involving a blue Kenworth Truck tractor with trailer, a white F-250 and a blue garbage truck.

On scene officials witnessed that the garbage truck was on its top and the F-250 had heavy rear end damage. The driver of the garbage truck and F-250 were walking around and appeared to be uninjured.

During the course of the investigation it was determined that the F-250 was traveling westbound in the outside lane at an extremely slow speed due to a traffic jam near the Lamesa overpass. The garbage truck was just behind it also traveling slowly. The Kenworth was traveling westbound in the outside lane of IH-20 approaching the much slower traffic. The driver attempted to make a left-hand lane change to avoid impact as he used his loud audible air horn, but still crashed into the garbage truck’s back left corner. This caused the garbage truck to lurch forward striking the F-250.

Due to the impact the garbage truck spun sideways and rolled onto its top where it came to rest along the westbound shoulder. The driver and passenger of the Kenworth were pronounced dead at the scene by Midland Justice of the Peace J. Luck. At this time next of kin has not been notified. The investigation is on-going.