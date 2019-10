A crash has shut down part of State Highway 302 on Friday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy of Júnior Gómez)

According to TxDOT, the roadway is closed 23 miles west of Kermit.

Westbound traffic is being diverted on FM 1232 while eastbound traffic is being turned back at mile marker 200.

The closure may last several hours.

No other details on the crash have been released at this time.

DPS is investigating the crash.