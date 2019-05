DPS tells us that it was a one vehicle crash that happened around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

___

According to a TxDot press release, there is a crash and fire on US 285.

There is a detour on 285/302 for northbound traffic to go around on County Road 300 and detouring southbound traffic at 285/652 intersection to go to County Road 300.

TxDot said the scene should be clear by 3:00 p.m.