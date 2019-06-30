Cowboys linebacker helps Permian Basin Boys and Girls Club

One of the stars of America’s Team was in the Permian Basin Sunday, supporting a good cause.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith took part in a bowling tournament to raise money for the local Boys and Girls Club.

Players and coaches from the Midland Rockhounds, UTPB football team, and Permian High School took part in the competition as well.

Items signed by Smith were auctioned off as a fundraiser.

"Growing up I went to the Boys and Girls Club back in my hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana," Smith said. "It's really just about paying it forward. These kids are full of energy and life, and they need a guide, a level to aspire to."

CBS7's Jay Hendricks wore his Cowboys jersey and got to bowl against Smith. Unfortunately for Jay, the professional football star is a much better bowler.