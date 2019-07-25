Couple hears son’s donated heart beating at their wedding

Monica and Dean Berckenhoff got an incredible gift just before they tied the knot.

Texas bride and groom, Monica and Dean Berckenhoff, were surprised on their wedding day to meet the recipient of their deceased son's heart.

They were able to hear their deceased son Colton’s heartbeat again. The act came through the kindness of strangers, including the recipient of their son's heart.

"It all started back in 1991, I was born with a bad heart," said 28-year-old heart recipient Travis Stufflebean.

"All through my life, I've dealt with open heart surgery and I’ve had five and Colton was the sixth one."

Colton was the oldest son of the couple when suddenly died in 2012 at 11.

It was Colton’s heart that saved the life of Stufflebean, who was 20 at the time.

Until the wedding, Stufflebean had never met the family of his donor.

There were plenty of tears to go around when he crashed the courthouse nuptials.

"It's been seven years and it’s something we've always wanted," Monica Berckenhoff said of listening to her son’s heart again. "I don't think there (are) any words."

For Dean Berckenhoff the moment brought closure.

“I heard his heart," he said.

And it was much the same for Stufflebean, who he’s finally fulfilled what his heart has been longing to do.

“Because you’re bringing the heart back home,” he said. “To me, this is just a temporary heart. I’m just borrowing it. To me this is where it belongs, with this wonderful and awesome family.”

tagCopyright 2019 KTRK via CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.