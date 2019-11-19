Couple faked interest in house, stole ice cream out of the freezer, realtor says

One couple appears willing to go further than most to get their hands on ice cream.

Realtor Elizabeth Axelgard said a couple showed up to an open house and stole ice cream from her clients' freezer. (Source: KOVR, Elizabeth Axelgard via CNN)

A realtor said the two faked interest in a house for sale to gain access to the freezer, and other realtors don't think it's the first time they've done it.

A picture may say a thousand words, but this one has sparked a thousand questions.

Elizabeth Axelgard says her clients noticed something was off after an open house on Saturday, so they checked their security cameras.

"It showed this couple walking into the garage, opening several cabinets and then the female opening the refrigerator door, taking out something, putting it in her large handbag,” Axelgard said.

Luckily, it wasn't anything too valuable.

"Well, when I found out what it was, I was really shocked. I was like, ‘Seriously? You're taking ice cream?’” Axelgard said.

Then other realtors said this wasn't the first time the couple stole something at an open house.

"When I shared it on social media, a lot of agents reached out to me and said that they recognize the couple,” Axelgard said.

"There have been two instances that I know that happened in addition to the one that happened this weekend,” another realtor, Joanie Cubias, said.

Cubias said she and her colleague had candlesticks and pain medication taken from their open houses last year.

She said her clients didn't have cameras like these to catch the suspected thieves in the act.

Although, Cubias says her client's doorbell camera captured a couple walking into an open house in August, and the pair looks pretty familiar.

"Just the coincidence that these two people were at, were visitors at these open houses and things went missing,” Cubias said.

The homeowners say they don't plan to file a police report for the stolen ice cream.

