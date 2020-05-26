County Commissioner says not enough being done for local Spanish speakers

According to the Ector County website, Hispanic people people make up 78% of its confirmed COVID-19 cases.

However, only about 60% of Ector County residents are Hispanic.

At Tuesday’s Ector County Commissioners’ Court, Precinct 4 Representative Armando Rodriguez said that one explanation for the discrepancy is a lack of messaging in Spanish.

“If we explain it to them in their own language, to the grandparents and the old people, that’d be good,” Rodriguez said. “There’s a lot of people who do not have internet, or do not understand English, or don’t have anybody to translate to them.”

Rodriguez said that posters and newspaper ads have not gotten through to Spanish-speakers, and that radio would be the best way to spread information.

“A lot of people don’t do a lot of reading,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of our culture listens to the Spanish radio stations. If they announce it every 15 minutes, every 30 minutes how important it is, it could stop.

La Ley 104.7 in Odessa is a popular Spanish station, with about 10,000 listeners at any given time.

“We’ve been running extensive promos and commercials trying to relay that message to our listeners,” station manager Ricky Ramos said. “In a case like this you can never have enough coverage. So we’re going to continue and try to increase that, and try to get that message out to stay home, stay safe.”

Commissioner Rodriguez hopes that it isn’t too late for a change.

“I’m afraid that what’s going to happen maybe Thursday or Friday,” he said. “Those numbers are going to go high because of Memorial Day weekend and graduations. But if we can inform the public, in their own language, there’s no doubt that we can stop this spread.”