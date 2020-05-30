Councilman Norman proposes new police position after Tye Anders town hall

Midland District 2 Councilman John Norman is proposing new changes following his town hall that met earlier this week to discuss the controversial arrest of Tye Anders.

That meeting ended on a tense note with a group of people expressing anger toward city officials and broke up the meeting by shouting.

Norman took to Facebook to address that meeting saying since then he's met with MPD and has decided to create either an advisory board or a community liaison officer position as part of a new policing model.

He said it’s part of his plan of action to unite city officials and the community.

Norman also shared a few thoughts on the meeting writing in part, "We will continue to have these conversations, but now with the same passion and frustration directed towards the solution. It's one thing to bring frustrations to the table. It's another to bring solutions to these frustrations. We have to be intentional about what we want, what we demand, what we deserve as citizens who have the same god given right to live peacefully amongst each other as anyone else within this city.”

