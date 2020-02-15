Could you be Ruby’s lifesaving match?

One Texas girl is hoping someone in the Permian Basin could be her perfect, lifesaving match.

At just a week old, Ruby Benevedez was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia.

Ruby is in desperate need of a Bone Marrow transplant and hopes one West Texan has the DNA she needs.

Ruby’s mother, Rebbekah Benevedez said despite having a very painful disease Ruby is just like any other kid.

Some of her favorite hobbies include singing and playing with her siblings.

Benevedez said the process for testing bone marrow is as simple as a quick swab.

"My greatest hope would be to find her a match. If it is not her, then to find somebody else a match. Even if adding one more person with a different ethnic background could save somebody's life and it can be lifesaving, life-changing,” said Benevedez.

She says anyone can follow Ruby and her journey on Facebook at 'Super-Ruby- Sickle-Cell-Story.’

According to organizers, it takes less then 5 minutes to get swabbed to see if you are a person’s lifesaving match.