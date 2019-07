The cost of an ambulance ride in Odessa is going up.

Odessa's City Council voted to raise the price from $380 to $550. The rate is still below the state average of $690.

The move also increased EMS Lifeline rates by $10.

Anyone who isn't a resident of Odessa or Ector County will be charged with a $250 non-resident fee for riding in an ambulance.