Cosmetics, personal care items send kids to hospital every few hours

We use them in our bathrooms and bedrooms every day. They seem safe, yet they’re sending thousands of our kids to the emergency every year.

A new study conducted by researchers found that 64,686 children younger than 5 years old were treated in U.S. emergency rooms for injuries related to cosmetics and personal care products from 2002 through 2016.

That breaks down to about 12 children a day or one every two hours.

The study by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy was published Monday in the journal Clinical Pediatrics.

The most-common injuries come from swallowing a product or when it comes in contact with a child’s eyes or skin.

“Kids this age can’t read, so they don’t know what they are looking at. They see a bottle with a colorful label that looks or smells like something they are allowed to eat or drink, so they try to open it and take a swallow,” said Rebecca McAdams, co-author of the study.

“When the bottle turns out to be nail polish remover instead of juice, or lotion instead of yogurt, serious injuries can occur.”

The top three product categories leading to injuries were nail care products, hair care products and skin care products.

Nail polish remover was the individual product that led to the greatest number of visits to the emergency room.

Hair care products like hair relaxers and permanent solutions led to more hospitalizations than all other products combined.

“Because these products are currently not required to have child-resistant packaging, it is important for parents to put them away immediately after use and store them safely – up, away, and out of sight – preferably in a cabinet or closet with a lock or a latch,” McAdams said.

“These simple steps can prevent many injuries and trips to the emergency department.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.