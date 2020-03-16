Coronavirus prompts Dallas to close bars, make restaurants takeout only

TEXAS TRIBUNE -- Bars and restaurants are being shut down for dine-in service in Dallas for at least the next week, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced Monday afternoon.

The move comes after a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday to cease all gatherings of 50 or more people in the coming eight weeks.

Johnson ordered the closing of all Dallas bars, lounges, taverns, nightclubs, gyms and health clubs, theaters, music venues, and entertainment establishments such as arcades and billiard halls.

Restaurants remain open for drive-through, takeout and delivery, but dine-in service will be prohibited, Johnson said.

The emergency regulations, which also included prohibiting community gatherings of more than 50 people, will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday, he said.

Johnson's order is for seven days, with the Dallas City Council voting on Wednesday whether to extend the restrictions and for how long, City Manager T.C.​ Broadnax said.

Asked if Dallas is considering a curfew, Johnson said city officials are not actively looking at implementing one right now, but "can’t say that any tool is not on the table."

On Monday morning, the nation's largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — announced similar measures.