Coronavirus patient recovered at local hotel after leaving hospital

Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton told reporters this afternoon the health department is investigating a local coronavirus patient who left one of the hospitals and decided to recover at a hotel.

When asked what hotel, Shelton, who is acting as the county public information officer, said he didn't know.

There's also no word on which hospital the patient was discharged from, or if any hotel workers or guests were exposed to COVID-19.

We are continuing to follow this story and will have updates as they become available.