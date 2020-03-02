Coronavirus COVID-19: What you need to know (UPDATED 3/2 AT 4:00 PM)

(AS OF 3/2/20 AT 3:23 PM VIA JOHNS HOPKINS CSSC).

Total Worldwide Confirmed Cases: 90,284

Mainland China: 80,026

United States: 100

Texas: 1 (San Antonio)

Total US Deaths: 6

Total US Recovered: 5

Total Worldwide Deaths: 3.085

What is 2019 novel coronavirus?

The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. This virus was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

What are the symptoms of 2019-nCoV?

Patients with 2019-nCoV have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

How can I help protect myself?

This virus is not spreading in the United States right now, but the best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. There are simple everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.



