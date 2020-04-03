Corona stops beer production

Production of Corona beer is being suspended in Mexico because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mexican government has shuttered non-essential businesses, including the makers of Corona Beer.

The Mexican government has shuttered non-essential businesses.

“Grupo Modelo abides by measures issued by the Federal Government to deal with SARS-CoV2,” a translated tweet on the company’s official Twitter account said.

SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019.

In addition to Corona, Grupo Modelo also makes Modelo and Pacifico beers.

Corona's coincidental name with the virus hasn't dented sales.

It’s U.S. distributor, Constellation Brands, said sales of its beer brands grew 8.9% for the first three months of this year, with Modelo and Corona being its top sellers, CNN reported.

Sales accelerated in the first three weeks of March, the company said, with its beers growing 24% compared to a year ago.

Constellation said there is “ample supply to meet consumer demand” in the near-term future.

