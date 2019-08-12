Convicted murderer laughs, jokes before judge hands down life sentence

Pam Hupp had jokes and laughter for her attorneys before she was sentenced to life in prison for murder Monday.

Almost three years ago to the day, police arrested Hupp for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, a man with disabilities. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

She claimed it was self-defense, but police uncovered Hupp’s twisted plot, which included her attempts to lure two other people, before she picked up and killed Gumpenberger.

In court, Gumpenberger's sister said Hupp is “not human” and is probably a “serial killer.” His mom, Margaret Burch, spoke after the hearing.

"I feel at ease. I'm glad it's over. My grandson's here with me. He's never expressed his feelings about everything and I can tell he's happy. He's glad it's over," Burch said.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said this about Hupp’s bubbly demeanor:

“She’s been manipulative the whole way. She wants everybody to believe she’s still in control. She lost control and she’s never going to have control again. So, think this was just one more way for her to try to hold on to one more last little bit she can."

Hupp could be moved out of a county jail into state prison as early as Tuesday. The newly appointed Lincoln County Prosecutor is starting his investigation in the unsolved murder of Hupp's friend, Betsy Faria.

It was supposedly the case Hupp was trying to escape scrutiny of when she murdered Gumpenberger.

