CBS7 SPECIAL: ECISD Superintendent answers community members' questions

CBS7 hosted a Facebook Live interview with Ector County ISD Superintendent, Dr. Scott Muri, Tuesday evening.

Dr. Muri joined the district at the beginning of this month, and extensively answered big and specific questions posed by viewers.

The superintendent said these first few months, he will be focused on looking, listening and learning to gauge the school district's atmosphere and issues.

Behind the walls of Ector County schools, there are close to 400 teacher vacancies. The vacancies are a concern raised by many community members, especially since the Ector County community is growing.

Dr. Muri highlighted the short and long-term ways the district plans to meet the challenge. The superintendent spoke about the use of virtual teachers through the Proximity Learning Program. Other means to fill the vacancies can be found inside the district, according to Dr. Muri.

"Paying some of our teachers at the middle school and high school level, who are willing to take on more students and more opportunity to teach, some of our teachers have stepped up for that. And so we're creating kind of using our teachers and paying them to work a little bit more and our teachers have stepped up many of them and said yes to that opportunity. Looking at classes and how can we better organize our master schedules," he said.

Another community member raised concern about overcrowding at schools. When asked if he would support adding another high school, Dr. Muri said he would like to work with the community on figuring out the answer to that question.

"We will partner with the community in that. I know that the district has been looking at that opportunity whether to expand campuses or deal with the overcrowding. But that is something that over the next couple of months as i'm out listening and talking with our community, that we understand. What are some, how would our community like us to address that," he said.

While teachers help shape students minds, community members expressed concern over their physical safety, in light of school shootings and fake threats.

Dr. Muri said he worked next to a district where there was a shooting. The superintendent said one of the first things he spoke with ECISD leaders about was school safety and precautions. Dr. Muri also toured many of the schools and said he has ideas about the security changes he'd like to see.

"That we have the plans in place, that we practice the procedures and the kids and our teachers know exactly what to do when and if an emergency happens on campus. And we can always be better. So we kind of talked through what we're doing as an organization and ways we can constantly improve. I know the system has spent some significant money in recent years on improving the safety of our campuses. And there is clearly more that we need to do. Some of our campuses, as i've walked around in them, been in and out of them, there are clearly areas of improvement. But it is something that we will continue to monitor over time," he said.

Dr. Muri also answered questions about STAAR Testing, expanding Pre-k options, bullying, plans for improvement required campuses, increasing school attendence, expanding technical programs, school violence hoaxes, bilingual schools and the use of technology in the classroom.

At the end of the interview, Dr. Muri said his top priority is pouring resources and energy into the district's employees so it can directly affect students.

"On August 19th, at around 6 o-clock, there's going to be a referendum around dinner tables all across Ector County ISD. And the number one question that's going to be asked, is how was your first day of school? And I want every kid in our system to do two thumbs up," he said.

Dr. Muri expressed his interest in participating in another Facebook Live conversation, perhaps after the first semester.

CBS7's full interview with the superintendent can be viewed on the CBS7 Facebook page.