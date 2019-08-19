Road construction starts in Midland

Road construction will continue in Midland throughout the week.

The final round of paving on Andrews HWY is getting underway.

The City of Midland is also fixing a water line break at Midland Drive and Andrews HWY. The construction will be from 9:00 in the morning to about 4:00 in the evening.

Bobby Wojciechowski, construction manager for the City of Midland said, construction is expected to last until the end of the week.

“As a Midlander you know there is a lot of construction activity going on in the city. Please have cautiousness of all barricades, work zones, for worker safety, for public safety and driver and pedestrian safety,” said Wojciechowski.

If you are a regular on this road the City of Midland recommends to use this road. The City of Midland wants to advise motorist to use Midkiff Road or Loop 250.