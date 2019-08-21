Construction continues on Odessa Spire

Anyone driving around central Odessa might have noticed a new feature to the skyline.

What they’re seeing is the Odessa Spire.

The roughly $700,000 art piece is breathing life back into a sign that’s been left vacant since the nineties.

Odessa arts organizers say it’s the massive 60-foot art project will be a gorgeous sight once it’s done.

“As We continue to place public art out in the community, then people can say ‘Oh yeah, I live there. I live where this is and I’m proud of that.’ I really think of it as a shining beacon of civic pride,” Executive Director of Odessa Arts Randy Ham said.

Odessa Arts organizers said the spire should be finished by the end of the year.

