Connection Christian Church to hold Drive-in worship on Sunday

Drive-In Worship This Sunday

We have a new plan for worship this Sunday, March 22.

We will have one service at 11am where we participate in worship from inside our cars.

This "Drive-In Worship" will be in the West parking lot in the back of the church.

We will remain in our cars at all times; only the worship leaders will be on foot.

You will be directed to a spot where you will park, and tune your radio station to the live worship on the platform in front of you.

We can sing, pray, and celebrate (with honks!) that God is with us. Hygenic communion will be offered at your window.

The worship will be on our Facebook Livestream, and we encourage you to stay home and participate in this way if that is best for you.

The stream is available on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OdessaConnect/

We will not meet in person for Sunday school, Bible study, choir, or other gatherings from 3/17-3/28.

We will have our Noon Tuesday Bible study, our 9am Wednesday Bible study and our 5:30pm Wednesday baptism class meet via the Connection Christian Church Facebook page.

All are welcome to these virtual studies.

Our 6:30pm Youth Group will meet via Zoom conference call.

Youth and parents will receive a call-in number tomorrow.

The General Board and Pastors have been meeting this week to make these plans.

We don’t want to give up in person gatherings; but we want to be good neighbors, responsible citizens, and honor the guidelines from the CDC and health professionals.

The Lord is with you! Thank you for your understanding as we make these important changes to ensure the health of our community.