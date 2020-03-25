Congressman Hurd announces grant for West Texas healthcare clinic

One far West Texas healthcare facility is getting some help during this coronavirus pandemic.

Congressman Will Hurd announced Wednesday, Presidio County Health Services Inc. in Marfa will get $59,733 in federal grant money.

Congressman Hurd says the funds will be used to purchase additional resources and protective gear.

"Our medical professionals are on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, so it is essential we provide our health care centers with the tools to work through this pandemic," U.S. Rep Hurd said in a written media release. "These grants will provide medical facilities in the 23rd Congressional district with additional resources to ensure doctors and nurses have what they need to protect themselves and help their patients."

All told, Congressman Hurd said the Department of Health and Human Services awarded seven grants totaling more than $500,000 to health centers in the 23rd congressional district of Texas.