Congressman Conaway talks about Coronavirus relief measure

President Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package that includes provisions for free testing for Covid-19 and paid emergency leave Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the senate had approved the house-passed bill, which allowed the senate to devote its full attention to passing the next relief package.

U-S Congressman Mike Conaway spoke with cbs7 by phone about the passage of the measure.

Conway told CBS7: “It's a great step in the right direction. I'm glad the Senate went ahead and did this today. Then take up the broader bill which is the trillion almost bill that is being batted about or the pieces of it that they'll take up next. Then the House will have to come back to D.C. to approve that probably next week".

That followed the passage of another law earlier this month of an $8.3 billion emergency spending package for the public health system.

