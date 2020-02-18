Congressional candidate Jamie Berryhill compares borderless nation to raping women

Congressional candidate Jamie Berryhill posted a comment on Facebook Tuesday comparing a nation without borders to a woman who's been sexually assaulted - and who no longer has any value.

It reads - "A nation without borders is like a woman raped and defiled, her precious value pillaged and taken."

He deleted the post later in the day.

When asked to explain the post at a news conference this afternoon, Berryhill told CBS7 that, "Our nation is like women. If our borders are being encroached, it is like a woman. Like a precious woman, a person that is being defiled by an unruly infiltrator."

He also said going forward, he would not make comments like this anymore.