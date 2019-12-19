Confessed serial killer Samuel Little indicted in 1984 slaying in Georgia

The man the FBI calls the worst serial killer in U.S. history has been indicted in an unsolved killing that happened in Georgia more than 30 years ago.

A grand jury in Savannah returned an indictment Wednesday charging Samuel Little with murder in the slaying of Frances Campbell.

Little is serving multiple life sentences at a Texas prison and has confessed to more than 90 killings. Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap says a police detective digging through old reports linked Campbell's unsolved death to a Savannah killing Little claimed he committed in 1984.

It's unclear whether 79-year-old Little will ever stand trial in Savannah. His attorney has said Little is in poor health, and he's been charged in other cold cases.