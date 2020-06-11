Confederate tributes in West Texas remain as national outrage grows

Across the country people are calling into question statues, military bases, and other commemorations of confederate leaders.

In West Texas, there is no shortage of tributes to Confederate names: Ector, Winkler, Reeves, Jeff Davis, Tom Green, Lee, Sul Ross and more. Could changes be on the way?

In Richmond, Virginia, former capital of the Confederate States of America, a statue of confederate President Jefferson Davis was torn down.

However in Jeff Davis County, Texas, no such outrage seems to exist.

“People come by fairly often and take pictures of the Jeff Davis County Courthouse historical marker,” County Judge Kerith Sproul-Hurley said. “Obviously they’re interested in it, but nobody’s specifically complained.”

Historians say that historical context must be considered before changing statues or other tributes.

“A statue of Jefferson Davis as President of the Confederacy should come down,” Larry Francell, former Director of the Museum of the Big Bend, said. “But Fort Davis, it’s not in the right context. The fort was named after him because he was he was Secretary of War [at the time]. He was an important person back then. He re-organized the United States Army. He re-organized the curriculum at West Point.”

A similar argument arises with Lawrence Sullivan Ross.

On the campus of Texas A&M University, a statue of the confederate general was vandalized.

However in his years after the Civil War, Sul Ross served as Governor of Texas, president of Texas A&M, and memorialized with Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

“I think people need to look at the context before they make some kind of decision,” Francell said. “I hope they change the names of the army bases. I would not want to be a black soldier stationed at Fort Bragg. Braxton Bragg wasn’t even that good of a general. Or Fort Hood, Hood wasn’t that good of a general.”

Sul Ross State President Pete Gallego said that a change to the name would have to come from the state legislature, not the school.