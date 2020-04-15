Complaint: Alleged kidnappers took 2-year-old son from mother in West Odessa

A man and woman in Ector County were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped a 2-year-old boy from his mother and drove away.

Damian Cortes, 22, and Kiarra Madrid, 23, have both been charged with kidnapping, a third-degree felony.

According to a complaint from the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home along Milky Way Avenue on Thursday night for a reported kidnapping.

When deputies arrived at the home, they spoke with a woman who said that a man and woman, identified as Cortes and Madrid, had assaulted her before taking her 2-year-old son and driving away.

The woman said that she went outside to walk with her son while she went to get the mail when Cortes and Madrid got out of their car and began running towards her.

Cortes and Madrid reportedly tried to take the child and tackled the woman to the ground in the process. The pair managed to grab the boy and make their way back to their car, but the mother was able to grab a can of spray paint and spray the vehicle before they drove away.

Deputies were able to find the car when they spotted red paint on its hood and sides. Cortes and Madrid were later found with the boy and they were both taken into custody.