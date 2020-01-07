Companies teaming up to bring 5G network coverage to the oilfield

5G is coming to an oilfield near you.

On Monday it was announced that Infrastructure Networks is teaming up with Nokia to expand 4G/5G LTE network coverage to oilfields across the country.

Those areas include Permian/Delaware Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, Eagle Ford in South Texas, Scoop/Stack in Oklahoma and Bakken in North Dakota.

According to a press release, the expansion will work to meet the needs of the oil and gas industry across drilling, completions, production and midstream operations.

"Operators, drillers and oilfield service companies can now embrace automation, artificial intelligence analytics and machine learning, only made accessible with next generation, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity. The robustness, reliability and sophistication of our LTE platform brings accessibility at scale to IIoT applications, helping oil and gas operators embrace the digital revolution in the oilfield,” said Mark Slaughter, CEO of INET.